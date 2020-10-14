Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this week as the San Jose Earthquakes take on a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy side at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to prove a point in this game.

The San Jose Earthquakes have managed to turn their season around in recent weeks and have picked up three victories in their last four games. The Earthquakes slumped to a 3-0 defeat against the Portland Timbers over the weekend, however, and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

The Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, have suffered an astonishing five consecutive defeats in the MLS and are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table. The home side suffered a 6-3 defeat last week and will need a miracle to take something away from this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

The San Jose Earthquakes share an intriguing rivalry with the Los Angeles Galaxy and have played a total of 62 fixtures against the away side. The Earthquakes have a marginal upper hand as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 25 games as opposed to the Galaxy's 22 victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place less than two weeks ago, with the San Jose Earthquakes securing a 2-1 victory. Andres Rios scored a late penalty on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Danilo Acosta is currently injured. Image Source: LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without left-back Danilo Acosta in this game. Ethan Zubak had a positive outing against the Portland Timbers and might be rewarded with a start ahead of Javier Hernandez in this game.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The San Jose Earthquakes have the upper hand

San Jose Earthquakes

Oswaldo Alanis and Guram Kashia have completed their recoveries but are unlikely to start against the Los Angeles Galaxy. Danny Hoesen is suffering from a torn muscle and is ruled out for this game.

Injured: Danny Hoesen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Tanner Beason, Nick Lima; Judson, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios; Cristian Espinoza

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes have rediscovered their defensive shape over the past few weeks and will look to move further up the table with a victory against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Earthquakes have a formidable squad and are the favourites in this fixture.

The Los Angeles Galaxy can take a few positives from their 6-3 defeat against the Timbers last week. Cristian Pavon and Julian Araujo may well get on the scoresheet yet again but the Galaxy might not be able to thwart San Jose's attack this week.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-4 San Jose Earthquakes

