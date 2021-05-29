Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold this weekend with another set of important games as San Jose Earthquakes take on Los Angeles Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Center on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

San Jose Earthquakes are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, currently find themselves in third place in the league table and have been in good form this month. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Portland Timbers last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have a historical edge in the Cali Clasico and have won 26 games out of a total of 63 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles Galaxy have managed 22 victories in this fixture and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two rivals took place in October last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Los Angeles Galaxy have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy need to win this game

Los Angeles Galaxy

Samuel Grandsir is currently carrying a niggle and might not be risked in this fixture. Derrick Williams was sent off against Portland Timbers last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Samuel Grandsir

Suspended: Derrick Williams

Unavailable: Sebastian Lletget

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Marcos Lopez and Luciano Abecasis have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Jackson Yueill has been selected for the US Men's National Team and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jackson Yueill

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Daniel Steres, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Jonathan dos Santos, Adam Saldana; Efrain Alvarez, Ethan Zubak, Sacha Kljestan; Javier Hernandez

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Judson, Eric Remedi; Cade Cowell, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have plenty of European experience in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this fixture. The home side needs to make amends for its horrendous performances last season and the likes of Javier Hernandez will need to step up for the team.

San Jose Earthquakes are yet to reach their peak this season and have several issues to resolve ahead of the Cali Clasico. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes

