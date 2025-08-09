Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Preview
Los Angeles Galaxy are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side eased past Santos Laguna by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Sounders edged Club Tijuana by a 2-1 margin in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have a good historical record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 21 out of the 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 19 victories.
- Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of PSG in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup in June this year.
- Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only one of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup last week.
- Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last three matches against Seattle Sounders in all competitions.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Seattle Sounders have stepped up to the plate so far this season and are in impressive form going into this game. Albert Rusnak has been talismanic for the Sounders this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Los Angeles Galaxy have been shockingly poor this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes