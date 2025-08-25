Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2025

The Leagues Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Preview
Seattle Sounders are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Sounders thrashed Sporting Kansas City by a 5-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent months. The home side eased past Colorado Rapids by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 19 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 18 victories.
- After a run of only one victory in their last four matches in all competitions, Los Angeles Galaxy have won their last two matches and have scored a total of five goals in these games.
- Seattle Sounders have remained unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Minnesota United in an MLS game last week.
- Los Angeles Galaxy have remained unbeaten in their last three matches against Seattle Sounders in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin last year.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Los Angeles Galaxy have shown glimpses of their ability over the past year and will need to make the most of their recent purple patch. Gabriel Pec has been impressive for the hosts and will look to make his mark this week.
Seattle Sounders have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to be wary of a formidable opponent. Los Angeles Galaxy are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes