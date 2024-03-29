Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The Sounders slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The home side defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 3-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an impressive recent record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 10 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's two victories.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 11 matches on the trot against Los Angeles Galaxy in the regular season of the MLS in a run dating back to 2019.

There have been a total of 69 goals scored in matches featuring Los Angeles Galaxy in the regular season of the MLS in a run dating back to 2023 - the highest such tally over a span of 14 games since 1998.

Seattle Sounders are winless in their last four matches in the MLS - they have endured such a run on only two occasions in the past in the competition.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been in exceptional form over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Seattle Sounders can pack a punch on their day but are currently in the midst of a slump. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes