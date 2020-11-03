Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy outfit at the Dignity Health Sports Centre on Wednesday. The Sounders have not been at their best in recent weeks and need a victory in this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have endured a miserable season so far and have a point to prove in this game. Interim head coach Dominic Kinnear led the Galaxy to a 2-1 victory in his first game in charge of the club and will want to finish the season strongly in the coming weeks.

Seattle Sounders have been one of the most dangerous teams in the MLS this season but seem to have lost their way in the recent past. The Sounders have managed only five points from their last five games and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a marginal advantage over Seattle Sounders and have won 15 games out of a total of 39 matches played between the two sides. The Sounders have managed 14 victories in this fixture and will want to level the playing field this week.

Seattle Sounders won the previous meeting between these two sides by a 3-1 margin and have been the better team this season. Cristian Roldan was exceptional for Seattle on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-W-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: L-W-D-D-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Danilo Acosta is currently injured. Image Source: LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without left-back Danilo Acosta in this game. Jonathan dos Santos and Rolf Feltscher have completed their quarantine periods and will be back against the Seattle Sounders.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders have to account for a few injuries in this game with Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda on the sidelines. The talismanic Raul Ruidiaz has returned to the fold for his side and is set to start this game.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy pulled off an impressive result against Real Salt Lake last week and their newly appointed manager will have a point to prove against the Sounders. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Cristian Pavon have not been at their best this season and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Seattle Sounders are currently three points off the top of the table and have a few issues to resolve before they take to the pitch. The Sounders have a strong squad and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders

