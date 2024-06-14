Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Seattle Sounders to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Trending

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 20 out of the 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 19 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy were on a winless run of six matches on the trot against Sporting Kansas City in MLS before their 3-2 victory away from home against them in March this year.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only one of their last 17 matches at home in the regular season of MLS and have won four of their last five such games.

Sporting Kansas City were on a losing streak of seven matches in MLS before their victory against Seattle Sounders.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to be at their best in this fixture. Riqui Puig has been excellent for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have struggled this season and will need to build momentum in the coming weeks. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes