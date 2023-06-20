Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 20 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 18 victories.

Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, with their previous game ending in a 0-0 draw.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches at home in the MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy have lost four of their last six such games in the competition.

Since July last year, Sporting Kansas City have won only one of their last 18 matches away from home in the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido has scored a goal in three consecutive matches for only the second time in his career.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have not been at their best this season and will need to be more consistent to move up the league table. The away side has good players at its disposal and will need to step up in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy have slumped over the past year and will need a resurgence to prove their mettle. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score - Yes

