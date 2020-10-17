Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action this weekend with the Vancouver Whitecaps taking on the Los Angeles Galaxy in a Western Conference fixture at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to prove a point in this game.

The Los Angeles Galaxy currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the MLS standings and will have to win their games in hand to salvage the rest of their season. The home side suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat against the San Jose Earthquakes during the week and is desperate for a victory in this game.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have also endured a difficult season but have shown signs of a resurgence over this month. The Whitecaps have managed to put together two consecutive victories in the MLS and will want to build a streak with yet another positive result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Galaxy have a superior record in this fixture and have won 12 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two sides. The Vancouver Whitecaps have managed seven victories against the Los Angeles Galaxy and are likely to improve their record in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Tosaint Ricketts got on to the scoresheet on the day and is likely to make a substitute appearance in this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Danilo Acosta is currently injured. Image Source: LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without left-back Danilo Acosta in this game. Jonathan dos Santos and Rolf Feltscher are currently in quarantine and will not play a part against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Jonathan dos Santos, Rolf Feltscher

The Whitecaps are on the rise

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have to go into this game without a few key players and will have to find able replacements against the Los Angeles Galaxy. Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, and Jasser Khmiri are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Janio Bikel

Not Available: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Russell Teibert; David Milinkovic; Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The Los Angeles Galaxy are in desperate need of a morale boost and will need their high-profile stars to step up to the plate in this game. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Cristian Pavon are yet to dazzle with the Galaxy and need to take it up a notch in this game.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will take plenty of heart from their performances over the past two weeks, with Lucas Cavallini hitting a purple patch with the Canadian outfit. The Los Angeles Galaxy have a host of defensive issues and will need a miracle in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

