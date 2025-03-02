Los Angeles vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2025

Los Angeles will welcome Columbus Crew at the BMO Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup last 16 clash. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their Major League Soccer campaign but will break from that this week as they return to continental action.

They were drawn against Colorado Rapids in the opening round of the Champions Cup and suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the first leg, finding themselves two goals down before Aaron Long headed home what would later count as crucial away goal as they went on to win the second leg 1-0.

Columbus Crew were given a bye to the last 16 of this season's Champions Cup following their Leagues Cup triumph last season. They were in action on Saturday, picking up a narrow 1-0 victory over New England Revolution in the MLS and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They locked horns with Houston Dynamo at this stage of the competition last season and picked up a 2-1 aggregate win.

Los Angeles vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six competitive meetings between Los Angeles and Columbus Crew, with both sides winning three games apiece.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 10-3.

Neither side have won the Champions Cup, with Los Angeles finishing runners-up in 2020 and 2023, and Columbus achieving the same feat in 2024.

The Black and Gold are one of just three teams in Major League Soccer this season yet to concede any goals.

Los Angeles vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Los Angeles have won their last three games on the trot, keeping clean sheets in each game and will head into the midweek clash on a high. They have lost just one of their last 10 competitive games at the BMO Stadium and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

The Crew have picked up two wins from two this season and will be looking to extend that streak this week. They will, however, be satisfied with a draw on Wednesday ahead of their return leg next week.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-2 Columbus Crew

Los Angeles vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

