Los Angeles vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Los Angeles will host Dallas at the BMO Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and now sit sixth in the Western Conference with 29 points from 18 matches.

They returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a dominant 3-0 home victory over 10-man Colorado Rapids featuring goals from three different players including new signing Javairo Dilrosun, who registered his maiden goal for the club.

Dallas, meanwhile, have struggled for results in recent months and will need to step things up significantly if they are to secure a spot in the playoffs. They suffered a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Minnesota United in their last match, finding themselves two goals down early after the restart before Logan Farrington netted a late consolation goal to snap his 17-game goal drought.

The visitors sit 13th in the West with just 21 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Los Angeles vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two teams. Los Angeles have won six of those games while Dallas have won two fewer, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last six contests, with Dallas picking up a 3-1 victory in their most recent clash.

The Black and Gold have conceded 24 goals in Major League Soccer this season. Only Vancouver Whitecaps (22) and Austin (23) have shipped fewer in the West.

Los Toros are without a clean sheet in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last 13.

Los Angeles vs Dallas Prediction

LAFC's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last seven home league games and will head into Saturday's clash with confidence.

Dallas are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last five away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Dallas

Los Angeles vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More