Los Angeles vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Los Angeles will host Dallas at the BMO Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and now sit sixth in the Western Conference with 29 points from 18 matches.
They returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a dominant 3-0 home victory over 10-man Colorado Rapids featuring goals from three different players including new signing Javairo Dilrosun, who registered his maiden goal for the club.
Dallas, meanwhile, have struggled for results in recent months and will need to step things up significantly if they are to secure a spot in the playoffs. They suffered a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Minnesota United in their last match, finding themselves two goals down early after the restart before Logan Farrington netted a late consolation goal to snap his 17-game goal drought.
The visitors sit 13th in the West with just 21 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.
Los Angeles vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 13 meetings between the two teams. Los Angeles have won six of those games while Dallas have won two fewer, with their other three contests ending in draws.
- The two teams have alternated wins in their last six contests, with Dallas picking up a 3-1 victory in their most recent clash.
- The Black and Gold have conceded 24 goals in Major League Soccer this season. Only Vancouver Whitecaps (22) and Austin (23) have shipped fewer in the West.
- Los Toros are without a clean sheet in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last 13.
Los Angeles vs Dallas Prediction
LAFC's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last seven home league games and will head into Saturday's clash with confidence.
Dallas are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last five away outings and could lose this one.
Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Dallas
Los Angeles vs Dallas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)