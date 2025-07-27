Los Angeles vs Mazatlan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Los Angeles will face Mazatlan at the BMO Stadium on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have had their struggles in Major League Soccer this season, most recently suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Portland Timbers, and will hope to string together a more consistent run of results on the continental stage over the next week.

They picked up a dominant 3-0 win over Tijuana in their Leagues Cup opener last season featuring goals from Denis Bouanga and the now-departed Cristian Olivera, laying the foundation for a deep run in the tournament which saw them finish runners-up.

Mazatlan have had a mixed start to the new Liga MX Apertura campaign and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Pachuca in their game on Saturday and had looked set to be headed toward a flattering point before their opponents netted the game-winner in the 88th minute.

The visitors kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign last season with a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution and will be looking to test their mettle against another MLS side this year.

Los Angeles vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Los Angeles have had 14 competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won half of those games, drawn twice and lost the other five.

Neither side have won the continental showpiece, although LAFC have finished runners-up once (2024), while Mazatlan have never made it past the quarterfinals.

Cañoneros have scored two goals in Liga MX Apertura this term. Only Queretaro (1) have managed fewer.

The Black and Gold have conceded 28 goals in MLS this season, the joint-second-fewest in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles vs Mazatlan Prediction

LAFC's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be keen to bounce back here. They have the home advantage this week and will head into the game as overwhelming favorites.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, have won just one of their last seven competitive outings. They are winless in their last eight away matches and could lose this one.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-0 Mazatlan

Los Angeles vs Mazatlan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

