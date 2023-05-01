Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2023

Los Angeles will welcome the Philadelphia Union to the BMO Stadium in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

The two teams played a out 1-1 draw in the first leg at Subaru Park last week with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes. Dániel Gazdag broke the deadlock in the 86th minute from the penalty spot while Kellyn Acosta scored in injury time, with Denis Bouanga providing the assist.

The hosts will be looking to make it to the final for just the second time since finishing as runners-up in the 2020 edition. Philadelphia have never qualified for the final of the competition.

Both teams had their MLS games from the weekend rescheduled to June to allow for a break in between the two-legged semi-finals.

Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in all competitions since 2018. LAFC have an unbeaten run in these games, recording five wins and just one game has ended in a draw.

Before the first leg last week, they met in the 2022 MLS Cup final in November. The game ended 3-3 after extra time and LAFC emerged victorious 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this season, with that loss coming in the Champions League against Alajuelense.

Philadelphia are winless in their away games in all competitions, suffering three defeats in six games.

LAFC have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games in all competitions.

Los Angeles have scored at least three goals in three of their four home meetings against the visitors, who have scored at least two goals in three of their visits to LAFC.

Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors and at home, they are expected to have the upper hand. LAFC have suffered one defeat in five games in the Champions League while Philadelphia have endured an unbeaten run in these games.

Both teams have kept three clean sheets, though the hosts have outscored the visitors 11-8 in that period. The two teams were matched closely in the first leg and we expect this decisive second leg to be a closely contested affair as well.

Nonetheless, considering LAFC's home advantage and unbeaten record against the visitors, we expect them to come out on top and secure a place in the final.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LAFC

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes