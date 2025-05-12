Los Angeles vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Los Angeles will host Seattle Sounders at the Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games and could now sit sixth in the Western Conference with 18 points from 12 matches.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps last time out, taking a two-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes via efforts from Marky Delgado and Denis Bouanga before their opponents came from behind to level things up in the second half.

Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their league season but have found good form in recent outings and have rapidly climbed up the table. They beat 10-man Houston Dynamo 3-1 last time out with Daniel Musovski opening the scoring midway through the first half before Albert Rusnak netted a brace in the second to seal the points for the Sounders.

The visitors sit a place and a point above their midweek opponents in the West and will be keen to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Los Angeles vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Los Angeles and Seattle. The hosts have won 13 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won seven times, with their other four contests ending in a draw.

The hosts have lost their last two games in this fixture after going undefeated in their previous 10.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

All three of the Sounders' league defeats this season have come on the road.

Los Angeles vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The Black and Gold have drawn three of their last four matches and have won just two of their last seven. They have, however, lost just once on home turf all season and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Seattle have won four of their last five games after winning just one of their previous eight. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Los Angeles vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

