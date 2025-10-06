Los Angeles vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Los Angeles will host Toronto at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side are in fine form at the moment and are already looking forward to the post-season as they sit fourth in the Western Conference with 56 points from 31 matches.

Ad

They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 home win over struggling Atlanta United in their game on Sunday night, with in-form forward Denis Bouanga scoring a late winner to record his 13th goal in his last eight games for club and country.

Toronto, meanwhile, have been poor all season and are set to miss out on the playoffs for a fifth consecutive campaign. New signing Dorde Mihailovic found the back of the net for a second game running to rescue a point for the Reds in their 2-2 draw away at Chicago Fire last time out as Robin Fraser's side recorded an eighth consecutive draw in the league.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 12th in the Eastern Conference and will be desperate for a win in their final away game of the campaign.

Los Angeles vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between LAFC and Toronto. The home side have won four of those games while Toronto have won once, with their other two contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in competitive action back in the 2019 MLS campaign, with the game ending 1-1.

The visitors have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Los Angeles are the fourth-highest-scoring side in MLS this season with a goal tally of 61. Toronto, meanwhile, have scored 33 goals in the competition, the second-fewest in the division so far.

Ad

Los Angeles vs Toronto Prediction

The Black and Gold are on a brilliant five-game winning streak, scoring 16 goals in that period. They are favorites heading into Wednesday's game, although they are set to be without a few key players due to the international break.

The Reds, on the other hand, are winless in their last 10 matches and have won just two of their last 18. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat against an inspired LAFC side on Wednesday.

Ad

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Toronto

Los Angeles vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LAFC to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More