LOSC Lille vs Cambuur Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2022

LOSC Lille and Cambuur will continue their preparations for a return to domestic action when they face off in a friendly on Friday.

The Eredivisie outfit are without a win in six consecutive matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Lille returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Real Valladolid 2-0 at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Prior to that, they kicked off their friendly outings with a somewhat disappointing 2-2 draw against Belgian outfit KV Oostende.

Lille will look to carry on the momentum from last weekend’s victory as they edge closer to a return to Ligue 1 action, where they are seventh in the table.

Elsewhere, Cambuur were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Groningen last Friday.

This followed a similar 1-1 draw with Heracles Almelo in their first friendly on December 4 which saw their four-game losing streak come to an end.

Cambuur will head into Friday in need of a pick-me-up as they look to kick-start their surge from the wrong end of the Eredivisie standings.

LOSC Lille vs Cambuur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Lille and Cambuur across all competitions and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high note.

Cambuur head into the weekend without a win in their last five matches, losing four and claiming two draws since October.

Lille are unbeaten in four games on the bounce, picking up two wins and two draws since October’s 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon.

Cambuur have managed just one win in their last seven away games, while losing four matches and holding out for two draws since August.

LOSC Lille vs Cambuur Prediction

Lille will be licking their lips as this weekend’s matchup pits them against a Cambuur side who have struggled to grind out results. Lille have put together a string of solid results ahead of their return to Ligue 1 and we are backing them to keep the ball rolling by claiming another victory on Friday.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 3-1 Cambuur

LOSC Lille vs Cambuur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LOSC Lille

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (Lille have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Cambuur’s last five games)

