LOSC Lille vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023

Clermont Foot travel to the Stade Pierre Mauroy to square off against LOSC Lille in round 21 of the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday (February 1).

Les Dogues head into the midweek matchup unbeaten at home since the start of September and will look to continue in the same vein.

Lille were left spitting feathers on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by OGC Nice after a toothless display in attack.

Before that, Paulo Fonseca’s men were unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, claiming eight wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon on October 30.

With 34 points from 20 games, Lille are seventh in Ligue 1 but could move level on points with fifth-placed Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot with a win in midweek.

LOSC @LOSC_EN Bitter pill to swallow Bitter pill to swallow https://t.co/uzEyFkWJPC

Meanwhile, after a rough end to 2022, Clermont have turned their fortunes around in the new year, rising to eighth place in the league table.

Pascal Gastien’s side kicked off 2023 with three straight wins, seeing off Lyon, Rennes and Angers inside the opening two weeks. However, Les Lanciers head into the midweek matchup fresh off of a goalless draw with FC Nantes on Sunday.

LOSC Lille vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Number

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Their first clash was in October 2021, where Clermont picked up a slender 1-0 win at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Lille returned the favour in the return fixture five months later, beating Les Lanciers 4-0 at home.

Lille cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory in their most recent clash a little over a month ago.

LOSC @losclive



Les places sont disponibles à partir de 10€, alors n'hésite pas On compte sur toi pour venir supporter nos Dogues mercredi au Stade Pierre Mauroy face à ClermontLes places sont disponibles à partir de 10€, alors n'hésite pas On compte sur toi pour venir supporter nos Dogues mercredi au Stade Pierre Mauroy face à Clermont 💪Les places sont disponibles à partir de 10€, alors n'hésite pas ⤵️

Clermont are unbeaten in six of their last seven away games in Ligue 1, claiming three wins and as many draws since September.

Lille have won three home games on the spin across competitions and are unbeaten in their last ten since September.

LOSC Lille vs Clermont Foot Prediction

While Clermont will look to return to winning ways, Lille have been near impenetrable at home, where they have avoided defeat in the last four months. Lille should make use of their home advantage once again and come away with a third straight win over Clermont.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 2-1 Clermont Foot

LOSC Lille vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (Les Dogues have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Lille and Clermont’s last eight meetings.)

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes