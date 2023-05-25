LOSC Lille vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Nantes will be looking to pull clear of the danger zone when they visit the Stade Pierre-Mauroy to face LOSC Lille in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The hosts, meanwhile, must avoid any slip-ups in their race for European football as they currently sit just one point above Stade Rennais outside the top-five places.
Lille picked up a huge result in their quest for a return to Europe as they edged out Olympique Marseille 2-1 on home turf last Saturday.
Paulo Fonseca’s side have now won their last four home matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding three, since March’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Olympique Lyon.
Lille are currently in the Conference League spot, two points below fourth-placed Monaco and one point above Stade Rennais just outside the European qualification places.
Nantes, meanwhile, failed to move out of the relegation zone as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Montpellier last weekend.
Pierre Aristouy’s men have now gone eight straight games without a win, picking up three draws and losing five, including their disappointing 5-1 defeat against Toulouse in the Coupe de France final on April 29.
With 33 points from 36 matches, Nantes are currently 17th in the Ligue 1 table, one point behind 16th-placed Auxerre just outside the relegation zone.
LOSC Lille vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Lille have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 22 wins in the last 39 meetings between the teams.
- Nantes have managed just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.
- Lille are on a blistering 15-match undefeated run against Nantes, picking up 11 wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2015.
- La Maison have failed to win their last six Ligue 1 away matches, claiming just two points from the last 18 on the road since February’s 2-0 victory over Ajaccio.
- Fonseca’s men are unbeaten in 18 consecutive home games across all competitions, dating back to last August’s 2-1 defeat against OGC Nice.
LOSC Lille vs Nantes Prediction
With Saturday’s game pivotal to their survival hopes, we expect Nantes to put up a valiant fight at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. However, Fonseca’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we fancy them picking up a fifth consecutive home win.
Prediction: LOSC Lille 2-0 Nantes
LOSC Lille vs Nantes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - LOSC Lille
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last six meetings between the teams)
Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in six of their last six clashes)