LOSC Lille vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Nantes will be looking to pull clear of the danger zone when they visit the Stade Pierre-Mauroy to face LOSC Lille in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, must avoid any slip-ups in their race for European football as they currently sit just one point above Stade Rennais outside the top-five places.

Lille picked up a huge result in their quest for a return to Europe as they edged out Olympique Marseille 2-1 on home turf last Saturday.

Paulo Fonseca’s side have now won their last four home matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding three, since March’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Olympique Lyon.

Lille are currently in the Conference League spot, two points below fourth-placed Monaco and one point above Stade Rennais just outside the European qualification places.

Nantes, meanwhile, failed to move out of the relegation zone as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Montpellier last weekend.

Pierre Aristouy’s men have now gone eight straight games without a win, picking up three draws and losing five, including their disappointing 5-1 defeat against Toulouse in the Coupe de France final on April 29.

With 33 points from 36 matches, Nantes are currently 17th in the Ligue 1 table, one point behind 16th-placed Auxerre just outside the relegation zone.

LOSC Lille vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 22 wins in the last 39 meetings between the teams.

Nantes have managed just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Lille are on a blistering 15-match undefeated run against Nantes, picking up 11 wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2015.

La Maison have failed to win their last six Ligue 1 away matches, claiming just two points from the last 18 on the road since February’s 2-0 victory over Ajaccio.

Fonseca’s men are unbeaten in 18 consecutive home games across all competitions, dating back to last August’s 2-1 defeat against OGC Nice.

LOSC Lille vs Nantes Prediction

With Saturday’s game pivotal to their survival hopes, we expect Nantes to put up a valiant fight at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. However, Fonseca’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we fancy them picking up a fifth consecutive home win.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 2-0 Nantes

LOSC Lille vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LOSC Lille

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in six of their last six clashes)

