LOSC Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Defending champions LOSC Lille will host Strasbourg on Sunday as Ligue 1 action reaches its final few weeks.

The defending champions lost for the second week in a row, going down 2-1 to Stade Reims. The result has almost pushed them out of European football contention next season as they plummet to ninth in the points table.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, beat Rennes 2-1 to boost their chances of UEFA Champions League football next season. For a team that has drawn the second-most number of games (11) in the top half of the division so far, they can ill-afford to draw any more as the fight for Champions League qualification tightens up.

LOSC Lille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last four years, these two clubs have faced each other ten times across competitions, with the hosts taking five wins and two going Strasbourg's way.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last 11 Ligue 1 outings, winning five.

In the last ten encounters between these two teams, there has only been one goalless draw.

Lille have not scored more than once in their last six Ligue 1 fixtures. The last time they did so was against Clermont Foot in early March, a game they won 4-0.

In their last eight meetings against Lille, Strasbourg have not scored multiple goals.

LOSC Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction

The visitors got a massive win over nearest rivals Rennes to stay in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. If they make it, it will be nothing short of sensational for a team that finished 15th last term. However, they will have to avoid drawing too many games, as Rennes and Nice are close on their heels.

Lille, meanwhile, have little to fight for in the rest of the season. They have barely put up a title defence this season and seem to have settled for a top-ten finish. However, results in recent weeks have also put pressure on them to cement their top-ten status.

Regardless of the history between the two teams, a narrow victory for a more motivated Strasbourg is more likely.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Lille.

LOSC Lille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg.

Tip 2: Neither Lille nor Strasbourg will score two goals or more in the game - Yes.

Tip 3: Ludovic Ajorque to find the net - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav