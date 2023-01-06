LOSC Lille vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

LOSC Lille and Troyes will go head-to-head at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in eight games across competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Lille were denied a fifth win on the spin on Monday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stade de Reims. However, they're unbeaten in eight games across competitions, which has seen them rise to seventh in the Ligue 1 standings.

Lille have now turned their sights to the Coupe de France, where they will look to better last season’s Round of 16 exit and win a seventh title.

Meanwhile, Troyes returned to winning ways in their first outing of the new year, edging out Strasbourg 3-2 last Monday.

Before that, they were on an eight-game winless run, claiming five draws and losing three since September. Manager Patrick Kisnorbo will hope that Monday’s result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as Troyes look to kick off their cup run on a high.

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Troyes hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Lille have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Troyes are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Lille, claiming three wins and two draws since October 2015.

Troyes head into the weekend winless in eight of their last nine games, with Monday’s victory over Strasbourg being the exception.

Lille are unbeaten in eight outings across competitions, picking up five wins and three draws.

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Prediction

Troyes kicked off the new year in style, seeing off Strasbourg to end their eight-game winless run. While they will look to build on that result, they take on a spirited Lille side who have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks. The hosts should maintain their fine run of form and come out victorious.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 2-1 Troyes

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Poll : 0 votes