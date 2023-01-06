Create

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Jan 06, 2023 08:01 PM IST
Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Lille and Troyes will face off in the Coupe de France on Sunday.

LOSC Lille and Troyes will go head-to-head at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in eight games across competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Happy birthday to @Bafo_Diakite who turns 2️⃣2️⃣ years old today! 🎉 https://t.co/HRA3HN3jtQ

Lille were denied a fifth win on the spin on Monday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stade de Reims. However, they're unbeaten in eight games across competitions, which has seen them rise to seventh in the Ligue 1 standings.

Lille have now turned their sights to the Coupe de France, where they will look to better last season’s Round of 16 exit and win a seventh title.

🇩🇿 @AdamOunas1996 https://t.co/HAXGt4f6jh

Meanwhile, Troyes returned to winning ways in their first outing of the new year, edging out Strasbourg 3-2 last Monday.

Before that, they were on an eight-game winless run, claiming five draws and losing three since September. Manager Patrick Kisnorbo will hope that Monday’s result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as Troyes look to kick off their cup run on a high.

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • With eight wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Troyes hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.
  • Lille have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
  • Troyes are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Lille, claiming three wins and two draws since October 2015.
🫂 Teach them well ❤️ https://t.co/QgxKa3PpoO
  • Troyes head into the weekend winless in eight of their last nine games, with Monday’s victory over Strasbourg being the exception.
  • Lille are unbeaten in eight outings across competitions, picking up five wins and three draws.

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Prediction

Troyes kicked off the new year in style, seeing off Strasbourg to end their eight-game winless run. While they will look to build on that result, they take on a spirited Lille side who have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks. The hosts should maintain their fine run of form and come out victorious.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 2-1 Troyes

LOSC Lille vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...