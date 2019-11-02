Loudoun’s Murphy Voted Championship’s Player of the Month

Kyle Murphy

Loudoun United FC forward Kyle Murphy has been voted the USL Championship’s Player of the Month for October after recording four goals and one assist over the final weeks of the 2019 regular season, which helped United end its first year on a four-game winning streak.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Murphy. “Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans who voted for and supported me. It was a great month for all of Loudoun to finish the year with four straight wins and to end the season on a positive note. A big thanks to Coach Ryan [Martin] and the entire staff for all the effort throughout the entire season. I am looking forward to the 2020 season to pick up where 2019 finished up!”

In his fourth season in the Championship, Murphy and fellow finalist for the final monthly award of the season Alioune Ndour spearheaded a Loudoun attack that led the league with 16 goals in five contests. Murphy recorded four of those as United captured victories against Eastern Conference playoff sides the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Charleston Battery and New York Red Bulls II to finish 12th in the Eastern Conference.

“Kyle had a tremendous month to end a very good season,” said United Head Coach Ryan Martin. “He was able to help create and score goals from multiple positions and various ways. He really showed his ability to be a complete striker and led us to four straight wins to close out the season!”

Murphy received 41 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com. Fellow Loudoun forward Ndour finished on 26 percent after registering five goals for the month, while Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Trey Muse finished third on 20 percent after recording 29 saves in four games as Tacoma went undefeated through the month.