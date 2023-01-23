Manchester United fans have poured out their frustrations on two key first-team players following their underwhelming performance against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Red Devils opened the scoring in the 17th minute and looked on course to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal. However, they failed to sustain their early momentum for long, as the Gunners restored parity eight minutes later.

Mikel Arteta's team then took the lead through an audacious strike from in-form winger Bukayo Saka in the 53rd minute.

An immediate response from Manchester United followed in the 56th minute through Lisandro Martinez. However, Edward Nketiah scored his second of the night to secure all three points for the home team.

While it was a decent performance from Erik ten Hag's team, a couple of players did however let the Red Devils down at the Emirates.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC SAKA HIT THE SAME CELEBRATION AS RASHFORD SAKA HIT THE SAME CELEBRATION AS RASHFORD 😆 https://t.co/RwsBSiS1QH

The two major culprits, as pointed out by furious fans online, were goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester United shot-stopper was guilty of not keeping out two of the three goals scored by Arsenal. Notably, the long-range strike from Saka took him unawares.

His positioning leading to the goal from the Gunners' winger was poor, as he should have done enough to keep out the strike in the 53rd minute.

Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, was also a major culprit in defense as he exposed United's backline on several occasions.

The 25-year-old right-back started in place of the injured Diogo Dalot. However, he failed to replicate his recent impressive performances against the likes of Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Fans were quick to vent their frustrations towards both players after the game. Some believed that they were the reason the Red Devils lost all three points at the Emirates. Below are some reactions from a couple.

Manö @manokhan AWB has lowest football IQ AWB has lowest football IQ

ʀʏᴀɴ @Utd_Ryan_ De Gea and AWB at fault for all three goals tonight and it’s no surprise. Great on their day, but can’t be relied on when it matters. De Gea and AWB at fault for all three goals tonight and it’s no surprise. Great on their day, but can’t be relied on when it matters.

h @htomufc All from struggling to play out of the press with AWB and De Gea. These are the margins people. All from struggling to play out of the press with AWB and De Gea. These are the margins people.

Ebe Weghorst @Ebe4Eva Honestly a great game, AWB stinker tho Honestly a great game, AWB stinker tho

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ The thing with De Gea is he does unbelievable things but when it comes to the stuff you expect him to be able to do he always falls short The thing with De Gea is he does unbelievable things but when it comes to the stuff you expect him to be able to do he always falls short

SHERW00D @__SteV2 Everything good Arsenal have done has stemmed from De Gea Everything good Arsenal have done has stemmed from De Gea

Manchester United made "unacceptable mistakes" against Arsenal - Ten Hag reveals

Red Devils manager Ten Hag has admitted that his team were guilty of the 3-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates.

Manchester United threw away an early lead from Marcus Rashord in the 17th minute. Despite drawing level in the 56th minute, they couldn't hold on to the game and lost all three points.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erik ten Hag wasn't happy with Manchester United's mentality against Arsenal Erik ten Hag wasn't happy with Manchester United's mentality against Arsenal 😮 https://t.co/vQ9B7QtsBX

It was the second match in a row that Ten Hag's team are conceding late into the game. Recall that they threw away two points late on away at Crystal Palace.

Speaking after the game, the Dutch tactician said:

"Two games back-to-back really close. It’s hard to accept that you lost the last stage of the game."

He added:

"We made mistakes with all three goals, normally we are better in such situations. It can't happen."

He continued:

"We started the game very well, scored, are leading and then made so many mistakes that are unacceptable. We have to learn the lesson and move on."

