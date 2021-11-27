LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

The qualifying campaign continues in the CAF Confederation Cup as playoff round action sees the LPRC Oilers host Orlando Pirates at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Liberian side earned a place in the playoffs after failing to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stage. They lost 4-0 on aggregate to Raja Casablanca last month.

Orlando Pirates secured a place in the playoffs as they narrowly edged past Diables Noirs 1-0 on aggregate. The hosts and visitors have struggled in their league fixtures, with the Oilers in sixth place in the Liberian First Division and Pirates seventh in the South African Premier Soccer League.

LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

LPRC Oilers form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates Team News

LPRC Oilers

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

There are some injury concerns for the visiting side. In the attacking department, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa and Frank Mhango are all ruled out with injuries.

Lepasa and Thembinkosi Lorch have resumed training ahead of the crunch schedule for the visitors but might not be risked for this game.

Goodman Mosele has also been ruled out and captain Happy Jele will miss the game with injury.

Injured: Richard Ofori, Frank Mhango, Goodman Mosele, Happy Jele, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

LPRC Oilers Predicted XI (4-5-1): Prince Wlame; Sampson Kargeoh Dweh Jr., Trokon Jackson, Mehnpaine Dolo, Ben David Benaiah; Kelvin Boimah Konuwa, Jerry Sidi, Irvin Gbotoe, William Freeman, Emmanuel Francis Tamba; Randy Dukuly

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Olisa Ndah, Bongani Sam; Fortune Makaringe, Ben Motshwari; Collins Makgaka, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Kwame Peprah

LPRC Oilers vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates were impressive in their league outing in midweek, scoring three goals without reply against Stellenbosch. LPRC Oilers have not been able to find the back of the net in four of their last six outings, so they could struggle in this encounter.

Pirates are dealing with some injuries at the moment and will be making this trip just four days after their league game, which could impact their performance. A low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome from the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: LPRC Oilers 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Peter P