Lucas Moura sends a message to the Tottenham fans

Lucas Moura is riding high after his sensational showing against Manchester United at Old Trafford. He played a prominent role in handing Jose Mourinho his worst home defeat ever. The Brazilian scored 2 goals to put the game to bed.

In the previous week, Lucas had scored a peach against Fulham at Wembley. He seems to have hit a green patch and is likely to keep his place in the side for the weekend game against Watford.

The 26-year-old winger joined the Lilywhites from PSG in January and failed to hit the ground running. He has had to wait for his chances and now that they've arrived, he's taking them by the scruff of its neck.

Lucas Moura has some good fortune going for him as well. He has been able to start all of Tottenham Hotspur's first 3 games of the season as their first choice Heung-Min Son is unavailable as he is representing his nation at the Summer Asian Games and Lamela is struggling with injury.

Riding on the back of his good form, Lucas Moura told ESPN Brasil via Football London that he found the Premier League quite challenging but added that he is tailored to fit.

"We only have a clue when we’re watching. When I started playing here I saw that it really is very competitive, very dynamic."

"Work here is very hard. I have grown a lot in this physical part, added that in my game. The game is here and there. In France, it’s a little more physical strength, not as intense as here.

He is happy about all the work that he is doing under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino.

"This is doing me very well, it is improving my game. I’ve grown a lot, evolving a lot.

“Everyone told me that my football is similar to the Premier League, that here I would get along very well. I’ve been through it. But it’s just the beginning."