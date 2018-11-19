Lucien Favre: The Confidant of New Age Dortmund

Satyaki Khastgir FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 19 Nov 2018, 22:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund Training Session and Press Conference

Born to a farmer in a small village of Switzerland, a little part of Lucien Favre's upbringing was spent helping his father in his farm. Football was his passion and he spent most of his time playing football in the fields and thus following his destiny to become one of the most revered Football Manager in the world.

He started his football career as an attacking midfielder and played for clubs like Lausanne, Neuchatel-Xamax, Servette and Toulouse. He made his International debut on 1981 against the mighty Dutch team consisting of players like Rudd Gullit and Rijkaard. He went on to play 21 times for his country.

His coaching career started in the year 1991 when he was appointed as the Assistant manager of the U14 team of Echallens. And from here started the success story of a visionary who would have a great impact on Modern Football.He managed clubs like Neuchatel- Xamax,Yverdon Sport, Servette,Zurich,Hertha BSC with success.

In the year 2011 he became the manager of Borussia, Monchengladbach with whom he spent 3 successful seasons and gained plaudits for playing imposing and attacking football.He then went on to manage Nice and finished third in the League to qualify for Champions League.

Lucien Favre in Borussia Monchengladbach

Favre's football philosophy is based on playing offensive football and playing out from the back.Though it must be kept in mind that defending is an integral part of his system. Favre is a tactically astute coach who can shift the formation of his team depending on the opponent.As the manager of Borussia Dortmund he has instilled his ideas in the mind of his players and as a result of it, they are playing one of the most dynamic football in Europe.

Dortmund's main strength this season has been attacking down the wings, playing razor-sharped through balls down the centre and initiate quick counter attacks. The centre-backs have successfully thwarted aerial balls. In Manuel Akanji they have a player who can distribute the balls throughout the field with ease.

Dortmund has the service of Thomas Delaney and Alex Witsel who can play as Double Pivot and Delaney posses unique attribute of playing inch-perfect long balls. Two fullbacks Piszcek and Hakimi are in fine form. Piszcek is excelling in defence with 2.9 tackles and 2.3 interceptions per game. Hakimi already has 3 assists and 1 goal to his name.

Favre's prodigy Marco Reus has already scored 8 goals and has 3 assist to his name this season. He is reaching the peak form of his life after many years of struggle with injury. Staying true to his reputation of developing young players, under Favre Jadon Sancho, Pulisic, J B Larsen, Marius Wolf, Max Philipp are tearing defences apart with Sancho benefiting the more with 6 assist and 4 goals.

In this system, the pacy full backs provide the necessary width for the wingers to flourish. And in Paco Alcacer they have acquired the service of the most deadly finisher in Europe who has scored 8 goals in 236 minutes he was on the pitch.

Favre is building a team of young, fearless and talented footballers with a lot of potential. They are playing beautiful and eye-catching football. Favre is building a team for the future and under the guidance of Lucien Favre Dortmund's future is safe and in the right pair of hands.