Ludogorets Razgrad vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Ludogorets Razgrad and Shamrock Rovers will square off in round two of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers at the Huvepharma Arena on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian outfit head into the game seeking a sixth win on the bounce, while the visitors are unbeaten in five games across competitions.

Ludogorets cruised through the opening round of the Champions League qualifiers with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Sutjeska.

They head into Tuesday’s game off a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top flight, where atop the league table. Ludogorets have won their last five games across competitions, keeping as many clean sheets and scoring 11 goals.

Meanwhile, having claimed a 3-0 victory in the first leg, Shamrock held Hibernian to a goalless draw in the return leg out to claim a 3-0 aggregate victory in the first round of qualifying.

The Irish side are unbeaten in five games across competitions, claiming four wins and a draw. Shamrock are atop the Premier Division standings, picking up 51 points from 23 games.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Shamrock Rovers Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note and place one foot in the next round of qualifying.

Ludogorets Razgrad Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Shamrock Rovers From Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Ludogorets Razgrad

Ludogorets head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. Defender Shaquille Pinas will play no part in Tuesday’s game after his recent transfer to Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shamrock Rovers

The Irish shire will be without Neil Farrugia and Jack Byrne, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Neil Farrugia, Jack Byrne.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted XIs

Ludogorets Razgrad (4-3-3): Sergio Padt; Zan Karnicnik, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov; Cauly Oliveira, Alex Santana, Show; Spas Delev, Pieros Sotiriou; Kiril Despodov.

Shamrock Rovers (3-5-2): Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn; Dylan Watts; Chris McCann, Gary O'Neill, Andy Lyons; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene.

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Ludogorets and Shamrock head into Tuesday's game in solid form, and both could take the game to the other in search of a vital first leg victory. The Bulgarians have lost just twice at home this year and could maintain their solid home run to come out victorious.

Prediction: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Shamrock Rovers.

