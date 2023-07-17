Ludogorets vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2023

Ludogorets will welcome Ballkani to the Ludogorets Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday.

The two teams met in the first leg at the Pristina City Stadium last week, with the Ballkani recording a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Meriton Korenica and Qëndrim Zyba. They failed to record a win in the Champions League qualifiers last season, so a victory in the first leg will go a long way in boosting their morale.

The hosts saw their poor form continue in the First Professional Football League on Friday, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Krumovgrad in their campaign opener. They have qualified for the group stage twice in the competition thus far but have failed to do so since the 2016-17 season.

The visitors made it to the qualifiers of a UEFA-affiliated competition for the first time in history last season. Though they were eliminated from the first round, they made it to the group stage in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Ludogorets vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last week. It was Ballkani's first win in the Champions League qualifiers and the fourth defeat in a row for Ludogorets.

The hosts had recorded three wins in pre-season friendlies ahead of the match, keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins in that period.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games at Wednesday's venue in the Champions League qualifiers.

Ludogorets vs Ballkani Prediction

The Eagles have a solid home record and are unbeaten in all competitions since March. They have recorded six wins in their last eight home games in Europe, including qualifiers, and are expected to have the upper hand at home.

The Gabriels have been in good touch recently and have kept four clean sheets in their last five games. They have suffered four defeats in their last seven away games in the European qualifiers.

The first leg was contested closely between the two teams, with both sides having nine goal attempts. They are expected to be closely matched in this game as well and should settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-1 Ballkani

Ludogorets vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes