Ludogorets vs Dinamo Minsk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025

Ludogorets will invite Dinamo Minsk to Huvepharma Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday. The hosts played in the UEFA Europa League last season while Dinamo participated in the UEFA Conference League.

The Eagles will play their first competitive game of the season. They made it to the third round of the Champions League qualifiers last season and suffered an 8-4 loss on aggregate to Qarabag. They were eliminated from the league phase of the Europa League last season.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, losing three of their last four games. They met Maxline Vitebsk in the Belarusian Premier League last week and fell to a 2-0 defeat. They were eliminated from the second qualifying round of the Champions League last season.

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Minsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings taking place in the second qualifying round last season. Both teams registered home wins, and the Eagles progressed to the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

Dinamo have three wins and three losses in eight meetings against Bulgarian opponents.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in five meetings against Belarusian opponents, recording four wins.

The visitors have lost their last two away games and have conceded two goals apiece in these games.

The Eagles have registered just one win in their last six competitive games. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in three games in that period.

The Eagles have lost two of their last 12 home games in the Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors have won just one of their last four away meetings against Bulgarian opponents.

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Minsk Prediction

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last 12 competitive home games, recording eight wins. They have a 100% home record against Belarusian teams. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 11 home games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Dinamo have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, failing to score in two. Two of their three defeats against Bulgarian teams have been registered on their travels.

The Eagles overcame Dinamo last season and should be able to register a home win here.

Prediction: Ludogorets 2-1 Dinamo Minsk

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Minsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

