Ludogorets vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Ludogorets invite Mura to the Huvepharma Arena in the second leg of the second round qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The two clubs played a goalless draw in the first leg in Slovenia and hopes of Champions League qualification for either club depend on the result of the clash on Wednesday.

The hosts have been regular participants in UEFA competitions and have qualified for the Champions League finals twice so far. They made it to the group stage of the Europa League last season but finished last in the group after failing to record a single win.

The visiting side have never qualified for the group stage of the Champions League or the Europa League and are part of a qualification campaign for just the third time in their history.

Ludogorets vs Mura Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns just once so far across all competitions. Their first-leg clash last week was the first time they had faced each other. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Ludogorets and Mura both managed to keep a clean sheet in the first round fixtures, with the Bulgarian side defeating Shaktyor 2-0 on aggregate and Mura recording a massive 6-0 win over Shkendija.

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Mura form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Ludogorets vs Mura Team News

Ludogorets

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Ludogorets ahead of this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mura

Čarno-bejli are also free from injury or suspension concerns for the game and should be able to field a full-strength squad here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Ludogorets vs Mura Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt; Anton Nedyalkov, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Cauly Oliveira-Souza; Kiril Despedov, Pieros Sotiriou, Wanderson

Mura Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matko Obradovic; Jan Gorenc, Matic Marusko, Zan Kamicnic; Kiemen Sturm, Tomi Horvat, Luka Bobicanec, Nino Kouter, Ziga Kous; Kai Cipot, Mihael Klepet

Ludogorets vs Mura Prediction

The two clubs were inseparable in the the first leg tie. While the hosts returned to winning ways in their opening league fixture over the weekend, Mura suffered a 3-2 loss.

The home advantage and more experience of playing in Champions League fixtures make Ludogorets the favorites. The game will be a closely contested one, like the first leg, but the hosts have a slight advantage and should come out on top.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-0 Mura

Edited by Peter P