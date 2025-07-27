Ludogorets vs Rijeka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Ludogorets will host Rijeka at the Huvepharma Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The tie remains undecided and up for grabs after a goalless draw in the first leg.

The hosts were unimpressive in the first leg when they took the trip to Croatia, but were somewhat satisfied to leave the tie to be settled in their home stadium. The Eagles will be keen to book their place in the third qualifying round as they continue their hunt for a return to top tier European football with their last appearance in the main stages of the Champions League coming back in the 2016-17 season.

Rijeka are making their first return to the qualifying rounds of the Champions League since the 2017-18 season and will hope to come away with the win this midweek. The Croatian outfit failed to secure an advantage on home turf last week but will be keen to get one over their Bulgarian counterparts on Thursday to advance into the next round, where they will trade tackles with either FC Noah or Ferencvaros.

Ludogorets vs Rijeka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the second-ever meeting between the sides following last week's first-leg clash.

Ludogorets have had seven meetings with Croatian opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn twice and lost the other three.

Rijeka have won one, drawn one and lost one of three clashes with teams of Bulgarian heritage.

The hosts are the only Bulgarian side to ever make an appearance in all three UEFA club competitions, although they were eliminated in the league phase of last season’s Europa League campaign.

Rijeka have never made an appearance in the main stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Ludogorets vs Rijeka Prediction

The hosts are favorites going into the weekend but will need to avoid complacency and be at their best to get a much needed win.

Rijeka will fancy their chances of forcing the game to extra time or clinching the win in normal time. They have, however, won just two of their last eight competitive away outings and could lose here.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-0 Rijeka

Ludogorets vs Rijeka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More