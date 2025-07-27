Ludogorets vs Rijeka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Ludogorets will host Rijeka at the Huvepharma Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The tie remains undecided and up for grabs after a goalless draw in the first leg.
The hosts were unimpressive in the first leg when they took the trip to Croatia, but were somewhat satisfied to leave the tie to be settled in their home stadium. The Eagles will be keen to book their place in the third qualifying round as they continue their hunt for a return to top tier European football with their last appearance in the main stages of the Champions League coming back in the 2016-17 season.
Rijeka are making their first return to the qualifying rounds of the Champions League since the 2017-18 season and will hope to come away with the win this midweek. The Croatian outfit failed to secure an advantage on home turf last week but will be keen to get one over their Bulgarian counterparts on Thursday to advance into the next round, where they will trade tackles with either FC Noah or Ferencvaros.
Ludogorets vs Rijeka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the second-ever meeting between the sides following last week's first-leg clash.
- Ludogorets have had seven meetings with Croatian opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn twice and lost the other three.
- Rijeka have won one, drawn one and lost one of three clashes with teams of Bulgarian heritage.
- The hosts are the only Bulgarian side to ever make an appearance in all three UEFA club competitions, although they were eliminated in the league phase of last season’s Europa League campaign.
- Rijeka have never made an appearance in the main stages of the UEFA Champions League.
Ludogorets vs Rijeka Prediction
The hosts are favorites going into the weekend but will need to avoid complacency and be at their best to get a much needed win.
Rijeka will fancy their chances of forcing the game to extra time or clinching the win in normal time. They have, however, won just two of their last eight competitive away outings and could lose here.
Prediction: Ludogorets 1-0 Rijeka
Ludogorets vs Rijeka Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)