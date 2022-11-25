Ludwigsfelder vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2022

Ludwigsfelder will host Hertha Berlin at the Waldstadion on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side ply their trade in the NOFV-Oberliga Süd, the fifth tier of the German football system. They have had their struggles this season but returned to winning ways last time out, beating SC Freital 1-0 away from home via a first-half strike from Jonathan Schwarz.

Ludwigsfelder will be looking to build on their latest result this weekend and test their mettle against top-flight opposition.

Hertha Berlin have struggled to come alive in the Bundesliga this season and sit just one point above the drop zone. However, they returned to winning ways in their final game before the international break, beating Koln 2-0 via goals from Wilfried Kanga and Marco Ritcher in either half.

Saturday's game will mark the visitors' last match of 2022 and they will aim to close out the year on a positive note.

Ludwigsfelder vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Ludwigsfelder and Hertha Berlin.

Only one of Ludwigsfelder's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Hertha have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Stuttgart, Bochum and Schalke have picked up fewer.

The Old Lady have conceded 19 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all the teams above the drop zone in the Bundesliga.

The fifth-tier club have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last six games at the Waldstadion.

Ludwigsfelder have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous seven games. They are undefeated in their last five games on home turf and will be hopeful of a good result this weekend.

Hertha Berlin have failed to impress in their last two friendly outings and will be looking to bounce back here. They have not had the best of luck away from home this season but should come out on top on Saturday against significantly weaker opposition.

Prediction: Ludwigsfelder 1-2 Hertha Berlin

Ludwigsfelder vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hertha Berlin

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Ludwigsfelder to score first: YES (The home team have scored the first goal in five of their last six games)

