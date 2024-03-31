Lugano and Basel battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 30 clash on Tuesday (April 2).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Lausanne Ouchy last week. All four goals came in the final 15 minutes. Ousmane Doumbia, Zan Celar and Kacper Przybylko scoring for Lugano, while Vitalie Damascan scored a late consolation from the spot for Lausanne.

Basel, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with FC Zurich. Lindrit Kamberi and Xheick Conde scored for Zurich, while Leon Avdullahu and Anton Kade found the back of the net for the Rotblau.

The draw left them ninth in the points table, having garnered 33 points from 29 games. Lugano, meanwhile, are third with 49 points to show for their efforts after 29 outings.

Lugano vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 142nd meeting between the two sides. Basel lead 59-41.

Their most recent meeting in February saw Lugano progress with a 4-3 shootout win following a 2-2 draw in the Swiss Cup quarterfinal.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Basel are winless in five games across competitions, losing three.

Lugano have won their last six games across competitions.

Lugano vs Basel Prediction

Lugano's recent run of good form has seen them climb up the standings to occupy one of the European spots. The Bianconeri are also through to the Swiss Cup semifinal, where they take on Sion.

Basel, meanwhile, have been out-of-sorts this season, with their cup loss to Lugano kickstarting their ongoing five-game winless streak. However, Fabio Celestini's side have a good recent record at this ground, having lost one of their last six visits, winning three.

Lugano are the most in-form side in the league, and their winning run would have instilled confidence in the squad. Expect Mattia Croci-Torti's side to claim all three points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lugano 2-1 Basel

Lugano vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lugano to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals