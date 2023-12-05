Lugano vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Lugano and Basel will battle for three points points in a rescheduled Swiss Super League matchday five clash on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Luzern at the same venue on Sunday. Mahmoud Hadj's strike five minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Basel, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Stade-Lausanne. They went ahead courtesy of Anton Kade's second-minute goal but Mergim Qarri drew the game level in the 71st minute to ensure that both sides canceled each other out.

The draw left Basel in 11th spot in the league, having garnered 12 points from 15 games. Lugano are sixth with 22 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Lugano vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 135th meeting between the two sides. Basel have 55 wins to their name, Lugano were victorious on 39 occasions while 40 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in May 2023 when the two sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Four of Lugano's last five games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Basel have won just one of their last six away games (four losses).

Seven of Lugano's last eight home games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Six of Lugano's last eight games in all competitions have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Lugano vs Basel Prediction

Lugano are the slight favorites on paper in this game but will have to perform at their best to get the better of an improving Basel.

Basel continued their resurgence under Fabio Celestini but missed the opportunity to steer further clear of Stade-Lausanne over the weekend. Their standing in the table remains a sore sight though and they have to keep accruing points to climb up the standings.

Games between these two sides have been close affairs in recent years and, although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Basel

Lugano vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals