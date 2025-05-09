Lugano vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

Lugano and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League Championship group fixture on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Stadio di Cornaredo.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Luzern. Mattia Bottani broke the deadlock in the 12th minute while Georgios Koutsias made sure of the result in injury time after their hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Basel, meanwhile, thrashed Servette 5-1 at home. Xherdan Shaqiri continued his fine form since his return to his hometown club, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute before providing a further three assists. Albian Ajeti scored a brace while Benie Traore and Nicolas Vouilloz scored a goal each in the second half.

The win left the Rotblau at the summit of the standings, having garnered 64 points from 34 games. Lugano are fourth on 52 points.

Lugano vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 60 wins from the last 145 head-to-head games. Lugano were victorious 43 times while 42 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Basel claimed a 2-0 home win.

Five of Basel's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Lugano's last six league games have produced fewer than three goals.

Basel are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions (six wins).

Lugano's last 11 league games have produced an average of 11 corner kicks per game.

Lugano have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Lugano vs Basel Prediction

Lugano are barely holding onto fourth place and the final continental spot with four games to go. They have a one-point advantage over fifth-placed Luzern and are two points ahead of Lausanne in sixth place in the race for UEFA Conference League qualification.

Basel are champions-in-waiting and barring a spectacular implosion, should end their eight-year wait for league glory. Their charge has been led by the returning Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been on fire in the final stage of the campaign. Fabio Cestini's side hold a nine-point advantage at the summit and need just four points from the final four games, while their vastly superior goal difference means that three points could effectively be enough.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lugano 1-2 Basel

Lugano vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

