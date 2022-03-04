Lugano vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

Lugano and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 25 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Grasshoppers on Thursday. Zan Celar scored a brace to help his side leave Zurich with all three points.

Basel had to come back from being two goals down at the break to secure a 2-2 draw with St. Gallen on home turf. Fyodor Chalov scored a second-half brace to help his side snatch a point in front of their fans.

The draw meant that the RotBlau remained in third place but fell further behind in the title race. They are now 15 points behind runaway leaders FC Zurich, while Lugano are two points behind them in fourth spot, making this a crucial game for European qualification.

Lugano vs Basel Head-to-Head

Basel have 21 wins from their last 38 matches against Lugano. The hosts were victorious on six occasions, while 11 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in October 2021 when Basel secured a 2-0 victory on home turf. They also met in a friendly in January which saw Basel secure a 2-1 victory.

Lugano form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Basel form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Lugano vs Basel Team News

Lugano

Mohamed Amoura and Stefano Guidotti are the only injury concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Mohamed Amoura, Stefano Guidotti

Suspension: None

Basel

Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspension: None

Lugano vs Basel Predicted XI

Lugano Predicted XI (3-5-2): Amir Saipi (GK); Reto Ziegler, Mijat Maric, Fabio Daprela; Sandi Lovric, Mickael Facchinetti, Jonathan Sabbatini, Oliver Custodio, Numa Lavanchy; Mattia Bottani, Zan Celar

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Michael Lang; Fabian Frei, Matias Palacios; Liam Millar, Sebastiano Esposito, Dan Ndoye; Darian Males

Lugano vs Basel Prediction

A lot rides on the outcome of this game in the quest for continental qualification. A win for Basel would solidify their hold on third position, while Lugano need a victory to leapfrog their visitors into the European spots.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and we are backing them to cancel each other out in a high-scoring and entertaining draw.

Prediction: Lugano 2-2 Basel

