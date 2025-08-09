Lugano vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

The Swiss Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lugano and FC Basel square off at the Cornaredo Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Ludovic Magnin’s Basel picking up a dominant home victory over Young Boys.

Meanwhile, Lugano’s quest for European football suffered a massive blow in midweek, when they fell to a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Celje in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round clash on home turf.

With that result, Mattia Croci-Torti’s side have now lost four back-to-back matches across all competitions, including successive losses against Thun and Sion in their first two games of the new Super League campaign.

Lugano’s poor run of results has been due to their recent defensive vulnerability, as they have conceded 12 goals across their last four matches while scoring just once in that time.

As for Basel, they turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they fought back from behind to secure a 4-1 victory over Young Boys at St. Jacob-Park.

Prior to that, Magnin’s men kicked off their Super League title defence with a disappointing 2-1 loss against St. Gallen on July 26, one week before bouncing back in a 2-1 home victory over Grasshopper Zurich.

Basel now travel to the Cornaredo Stadium, where they are unbeaten in four of their last five visits, picking up two wins and two draws since February 2023.

Lugano vs FC Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Basel have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Lugano have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Lugano have failed to taste victory in their last six Super League games, losing four and claiming two draws since May’s 2-0 victory over Luzern.

Basel are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 competitive away matches, picking up six wins and two draws since the third week of February.

Lugano vs FC Basel Prediction

Meetings between Lugano and Basel have often served up fireworks in the past and we expect another thrilling contest this weekend. While Lugano have home advantage, Magnin’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to secure maximum points at the Cornaredo Stadium.

Prediction: Lugano 1-2 FC Basel

Lugano vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Basel’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More