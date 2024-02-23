Lugano vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Lugano welcome FC Zurich to the Stadio do Cornaredo for a Swiss Super League round 25 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat at Servette last weekend. They went ahead in the 11th minute through Mahmoud Hadj but were reduced to 10 men following Anto Grgic's 75th-minute dismissal. That paved the way for Servette's comeback, with Miroslav Stevanovic and Bendeguz Bolla scoring within six minutes seal the win.

Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 victory at Luzern. Antonio Marchesano scored the winner in the 90th minute. The victory left them in third plce in the standings, with 39 points from 24 games, while Lugano are fifth with 34 points.

Lugano vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 141st meeting between the two sides, with each side winning 55 times.

Their most recent clash in November 2023 saw Zurich win 3-0 away.

Zurich have scored at least twice in four of the last meetings with Lugano.

Five of Lugano's last seven league games have produced at least three goals.

Zurich have the best defensive away record in the league, with 13 goals conceded in 12 games.

Four of Lugano's last five league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Six of their last eight meetings with Zurich have produced at least three goals.

Lugano vs FC Zurich Prediction

Lugano are within touching distance of the top-three, with just five points separating them from FC Zurich. A win for Mattia Croci-Torti's side will reduce the gap to two points.

Zurich, meanwhile, have won their last two games, having gone winless in seven, losing four. They have not won three straight league games since the start of October, which was part of their 15-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning nine.

Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Lugano 2-2 Zurich

Lugano vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals