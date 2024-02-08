Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Lugano and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 23 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game off a 1-0 away victory over Basel last weekend. Renato Steffen scored the match-winner in the 69th minute.

Young Boys, meanwhile, triumphed over Lausanne by the same scoreline away from home. Ebrima Colley's eighth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw the defending champions retain their six-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 47 points from 22 games. Lugano are sixth with 33 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

Lugano vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 59th meeting between the two sides. Lugano were victorious on 47 occasions, Young Boys have 64 wins to their name, while 47 games ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in October 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Young Boys have won five of their last six league games.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of Young Boys' last seven away games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction

Lugano are in the hunt for European qualification and will be buoyed by their victory over Basel last time out. The Bianconeri will turn their focus to the Stadio di Cornaredo where they are winless since mid-December.

Young Boys are runaway league leaders and are well-positioned to successfully defend their league title. The Berne outfit have a six-point lead over second-placed Servette and will aim for victory here to further consolidate their grip on top spot.

Both sides tend to be adventurous when they face one another and another exciting game could be on the cards here. We are tipping the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lugano 1-2 Young Boys

Lugano vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half