Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Lugano host Young Boys at the Cornaredo on Saturday in the final round of the Swiss Super League. The hosts need a result on the closing day to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers as they sit fourth in the standings with 53 points.
Liugano drew 1-1 with Lausanne-Sport last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before Anto Grgic levelled the scores from the spot. The Bianconeri are one point above Lausanne-Sport and Luzern and must win this weekend to confirm a spot in Europe although a point could suffice as well.
Young Boys, meanwhile, have endured a largely disappointing campaign but remain hopeful of securing a Champions League qualification spot on the closing day. They carried out a 6-2 demolition of champions Basel in their last match, featuring goals from four different players, including Cedric Itten and Christian Fassnacht, who netted braces.
Young Boys are third in the points table with 60 points. They are two points behind second-placed Servette and could leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.
Lugano vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Lugano and YB, who lead 37-24.
- Recent editions of the fixture have been closely contested, with each sidee winning twice in their last six meetings.
- Young Boys have conceded 48 times in the top flight this season. Only Basel (43) have conceded fewer.
- Bianconeri have scored 54 goals in the league this season, the fewest of any team in the Championship Round.
Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction
Lugano are winless in three matches and have won one of their last seven. They have lost two of their last three home games.
YB, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning one of their previous six outings. They have struggled on the road off late but should have enough to avoid defeat this weekend.
Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Young Boys
Lugano vs Young Boys Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Lugano's last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Young Boys' last five league matches.)