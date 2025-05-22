Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Lugano host Young Boys at the Cornaredo on Saturday in the final round of the Swiss Super League. The hosts need a result on the closing day to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers as they sit fourth in the standings with 53 points.

Ad

Liugano drew 1-1 with Lausanne-Sport last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before Anto Grgic levelled the scores from the spot. The Bianconeri are one point above Lausanne-Sport and Luzern and must win this weekend to confirm a spot in Europe although a point could suffice as well.

Young Boys, meanwhile, have endured a largely disappointing campaign but remain hopeful of securing a Champions League qualification spot on the closing day. They carried out a 6-2 demolition of champions Basel in their last match, featuring goals from four different players, including Cedric Itten and Christian Fassnacht, who netted braces.

Ad

Trending

Young Boys are third in the points table with 60 points. They are two points behind second-placed Servette and could leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Lugano vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Lugano and YB, who lead 37-24.

Recent editions of the fixture have been closely contested, with each sidee winning twice in their last six meetings.

Young Boys have conceded 48 times in the top flight this season. Only Basel (43) have conceded fewer.

Bianconeri have scored 54 goals in the league this season, the fewest of any team in the Championship Round.

Ad

Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction

Lugano are winless in three matches and have won one of their last seven. They have lost two of their last three home games.

YB, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning one of their previous six outings. They have struggled on the road off late but should have enough to avoid defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Young Boys

Ad

Lugano vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Lugano's last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Young Boys' last five league matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More