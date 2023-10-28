Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Lugano welcome Young Boys to Stadio di Cornaredo for a Swiss Super League matchday 12 clash on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts are coming pff a 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge at the same venue in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Eder Balanta, Andreas Skov Olsen and Hans Vanaken found the back of the net for the Belgian side.

The Bianconeri now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they lost 2-1 at Grasshopper in their last outing.

Young Boys, meanwhile, also suffered a 3-1 defeat in their previous outing, at home to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Erling Haaland's second-half brace helped the defending champions leave with all three points..

The Swiss champions now turn their attention back to the league scene, where they were held to goalless draw by FC Zurich in a top-of-the-table clash at home in their last game.

The stalemate left them in second spot in the stanidngs, having garnered 21 points from 10 games. Lugano, meanwhile, are sixth with 15 points to show for their efforts after 10 outings.

Lugano vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 158th meeting between the two sides. Young Boys lead 64-47.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Young Boys win 4-1 at home earlier this season.

Their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.

Six of Lugano's last seven games have seen both teams score and also produced at least three goals.

Six of Young Boys' last nine games across competitions have produced at least nine corners.

Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have had a stop-start campaign and find themselves two points behind FC Zurich in the standings, albeit with a game in hand.

Lugano, for their part, have struggled to effectively combine their continental duties with domestic engagements and are on a three-game losing streak across competitions.

Young Boys are the slight favourites and will fancy their chances of leaving with all three points. Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Lugano 1-2 Young Boys

Lugano vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to win either half