Lugano vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Lugano welcome Zurich to the Stadio di Cornaredo for a matchday 24 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sion. Ousmane Doumbia broke the deadlock in the first half before Giovanni Sio levelled matters in the 66th minute. Zurich, meanwhile, were involved in a 1-1 draw against Servette at home. Two second-half goals from Enzo Crivelli and Calixte Ligue in the space of five minutes saw the spoils shared.

Zurich have 25 points from 23 games and are eighth in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone. Lugano, meanwhile, are fourth, occupying one of the European qualification spots, having garnered 31 points from 23 outings.

Lugano vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 137th meeting between the two sides, with each side winning 53 times.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Lugano claim a 2-0 home win.

Lugano's last four league games have had goals at both ends.

Eight of their last ten games hosted by Lugano have produced less than three goals.

Zurich are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league, winning four.

The visitors have the second-worst attacking away record this term, having scored just ten goals in 11 games. Only bottom-placed Winterthur have scored fewer (nine).

Lugano form guide: D-W-D-D-D; Zurich form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Lugano vs Zurich Prediction

Zurich were in danger of suffering relegation just one season after winning the league, but the defending champions have steadied the ship in recent weeks. Their form post the World Cup break has been impressive, but they're not yet clear of relegation danger.

Lugano, meanwhile, have punched above their weight and are in the running for continental qualification. They have managed just one win in their last seven league games but have won their last three meetings against Zurich.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Zurich

Lugano vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

