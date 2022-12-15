Lugo vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2022

Granada visit Estadio Anxo Carro to face Lugo in the Segunda Division on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Since losing 1-0 to Leganes, the Nazaríes have gone three games without a loss, beating Alaves and Burgos in between a 1-1 draw with Malaga.

The Andalusian side were relegated from La Liga last season and are looking to make an immediate return. They are currently sixth in the league standings with 32 points from 20 games, but just four points behind leaders Eibar.

This will also be their final league game of the calendar year, with Granada set to play Oviedo in the second round of the Copa Del Rey next Thursday before heading into the winter break.

Lugo, meanwhile, are down in 20th position of the standings with 18 points in 20 games and just four wins on the board.

The Galician outfit are coming off the back of a pair of 1-0 defeats to Sporting Gijon and Ponferradina, making it three defeats in their last five matches in the Segunda Division.

Lugo vs Granada Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Lugo and Granada have played four games against each other, with one win for each.

Having lost their last two league games, Lugo could lose three in a row for the first time this season.

Lugo have won only four times in the league so far this season - only Malaga (3) have won fewer.

Lugo have conceded 26 goals in their campaign so far - only Ibiza (28) have shipped in more.

Granada have scored 24 goals so far, the joint most in the Segunda Division so far along with Eibar.

Lugo have lost 10 games in the Segunda Division so far, with only bottom-side Ibiza (12) tasting defeat on more occasions.

Lugo vs Granada Prediction

Lugo come into the match on the back of consecutive defeats and have been generally poor this season, winning just a fifth of their total matches so far.

Granada, by contrast, have fared well and will be looking to keep up with the pack of promotion hopefuls with another win here.

Prediction: Lugo 1-2 Granada

Lugo vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Granada

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

