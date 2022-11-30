Luis Enrique advised Spain star against signing for Real Madrid because he has 'Barcelona DNA' - Reports 

Spain manager Luis Enrique advised Dani Olmo against joining Real Madrid in favor of Barcelona, reports Spanish news outlet El Nacional.

The striker is currently away with the national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but could be on the move to a new club soon.

Olmo has been making waves at the tournament with eye-catching displays. He also scored La Roja's first goal in their 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening game on November 23.

He's played the entirety of both their matches in the competition thus far and has emerged as a trusted lieutenant in Enrique's swashbuckling team.

It has now been revealed that the Spanish coach had advised the RB Leipzig forward against signing for Real Madrid as he felt Olmo had Barcelona's DNA.

The forward, in fact, spent seven years at the club's famous La Masia from 2007 to 2014. He then moved to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia where he eventually made his professional debut.

Last winter, he was supposedly on the Blaugrana's radar. However, head coach Xavi overlooked Olmo in favor of Ferran Torres, who joined on a €55 million transfer from Manchester City.

Olmo then joined RB Leipzig and has registered 19 goals and 22 assists in 106 matches for the German club.

Given his improved performances, Olmo might still be on Barcelona's radar, although he's under contract with the Red Bulls until June 2024. El Nacional claims that the Spanish side won't make a move for him until then.

Spain looking to seal Group E with a win over Japan

Spain are currently leading Group E with four points in two games and could seal top spot with a win over Japan in their last group game on December 1.

La Roja started their campaign with a 7-0 drubbing of Costa Rica. They were then held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in their next game, delaying their last-16 berth.

However, it will be sealed by prevailing over the Samurai Blue. Their historic win over Germany was undone by a shock loss to Ghana in their second match.

The result threw the group wide open and the Asian side are clinging on to their lives. A defeat to Spain would be detrimental to their progression hopes.

