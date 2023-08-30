Luis Rubiales sends video to FIFA showing Jenni Hermoso joking about controversial kiss in last-ditch attempt to defend himself: Reports 

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is using all measures to defend himself and has now reportedly submitted a video to show Jennifer Hermoso joking about their infamous kiss. He believes that fans are targetting him and that he is now a victim of 'false feminism'.

As per a report in El Espanyol, Rubiales has decided to fight against the suspension handed to him by FIFA. He has claimed to have found proof that Hermoso had no issue with the kiss and was laughing about it on the bus back from the stadium.

In the video that has now been made public, Hermoso can be seen going through memes about her kiss. A glimpse of her phone screen showed her kiss with Rubiales alongside that of Iker Casillas, when the former goalkeeper kissed his then-girlfriend, Sara Carbonero, after the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Rubiales is now using that video content to accuse the footballer of making the most of the situation.

Luis Rubiales refuses to resign over Jennifer Hermoso kiss

Luis Rubiales stunned the media and fans last week when he claimed that he would not be resigning from his post. The Spanish FA had called for a press conference and it was reported that the president was set to announce his resignation.

However, he turned the tables and stated that he had no plans to leave, instead claiming that he was the victim. He said:

"The time has come to say something. I was wrong and it was not the time to make that gesture. Is it serious enough for me to leave? I am not going to resign. I am not going to resign. I am not going to resign. I'm going to fight until the end. Politicians have referred to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault… these people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court."

He added:

"I will take action against these people. I want to give my explanation about the peck, it was a peck. The desire that I could have giving that kiss was the same desire that I could have giving my daughter a kiss, here there was no dominance. It was spontaneous, mutual and consensual. It was consensual. I have a great relationship with all the players and we had very affectionate moments in this tournament."

In his speech, Rubiales went on to claim that it was Hermoso who picked him up first. He went on to claim that there was verbal consent from the player before they kissed.