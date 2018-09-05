LaLiga: Luis Suarez admits Messi title-talk has put Barcelona under pressure

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.26K // 05 Sep 2018, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has admitted that the pressure has been mounted on the side by captain Lionel Messi to go out and win more titles for the fabled Catalan side. In an interview with RAC1, the forward had this to say about the aims for the LaLiga Champions this season:

"Messi's already put the pressure on in terms of titles. But now it's up to us to perform on the pitch. After the Gamper game, we spoke about the pressure he had put us under [laughs]. But that shows what Lionel is about, how desperate he is to win. I hope what he wished for comes true."

"He's really motivated, even more so after the World Cup and the Champions League," the Uruguay forward added. "Now he's the captain, the leader and he wants to lift trophies. We have a quality team and a coach to be able to win everything."

However, the Uruguayan has also made clear that the task of winning trophies lies not just with the Argentine talisman but with the entire squad.

"But it's a really difficult competition to win and [Messi] can't win it on his own. It has to be a collective effort, as good as he is. We have to be compact. Leo deserves more.

"Obviously it's infuriating [for us] because Madrid have won the Champions League in each of the last three years. They have made history and it's a thorn in our side."

"Madrid have a lot of quality and a new coach," he added. "You have to be careful [writing them off]. Madrid and Barca are both above any individual player. The players at Madrid that were inhibited before are now performing at a good level."

Barca, meanwhile, have kept all of their best players this summer as well as adding four new signings in Arthur Melo, Clement Lenglet, Malcolm and Arturo Vidal, who they hope will add depth in their tilt for Champions League success.

"The signings fit Barca's profile in every sense," Suarez said of the newcomers. "They're humble, hard-working and keep their heads down. Arthur aside, the rest know what European football is about."

"I've been surprised by the quality that Arthur and Lenglet have. Messi told me that Arthur reminds him of Xavi. Arturo Vidal would give his life for the team and Malcom's like [Juventus'] Douglas Costa when he was starting out."

After watching bitter rivals, Real Madrid, lift the Champions League for three straight seasons in a row will Barcelona manage to translate the success they've enjoyed in the league in European Cup competition as well? Time will tell...