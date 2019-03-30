Luis Suarez yet again turns around his season for FC Barcelona

Aditya Bharadwaj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 42 // 30 Mar 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Suarez has continued in masterclass form.

The match against Real Betis showed just how important Suarez still is for the Catalan outfit.

The footballing world has been ripe with rumours involving Suarez. Even more so, his lacklustre form since the start of the season combined with his age and goal drought in the UCL fueled speculations around his imminent departure from Barcelona.

But ever since the start of February, Suares has been performing way above what had being expected from him given his run of form. If the last 6 matches in which he has featured for the Catalans are anything to go by, it looks clear that he has turned his season around completely. Scoring goals, providing assists and being a constant pressure for the opposition defence, he has been doing it all incredibly well. He has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in just these 6 games.

The entire footballing community will be praising Messi for his hattrick against Betis from the last game but the way Suarez played was a masterclass as well. Now, no one in this world can be compared to the Argentine legend but on any given day, the solo goal by Suarez yesterday was one of the best goals we've seen from him in a long long time.

It's no secret that Suarez is not getting any younger and has a limited number of years left inside of him when it comes to the top tier of football. Given the same, it is only likely for Barcelona to be looking for a suitable replacement for El Pistolero. Luka Jovic, a 21-year-old youngster currently plying his trade in Germany is being touted to replace the best number 9 in the history of the club.

Given anything, his form is a testament that Suarez will still remain the best number 9 in the world for at least 2 more seasons if not more.

Advertisement