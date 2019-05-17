×
Luka Jovic: All you need to know about Real Madrid's potential new signing

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
102   //    17 May 2019, 21:29 IST

Jovic, according to recent reports, is Real Madrid bound this summer in a big-money move
Jovic, according to recent reports, is Real Madrid bound this summer in a big-money move

In the coming days, Luka Jovic is expected to be officially announced as a Real Madrid player. The 21-year-old striker will become Los Blancos' second acquisition since Zinedine Zidane's return.

Jovic, who has been linked with a host of big European sides after his stellar goalscoring displays on-loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, is expected to be the successor of ageing French forward Karim Benzema. Here's all you need to know about the potential new addition in Madrid:

Early years and professional debut

Jovic was born on December 23, 1997 in the city of Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He started playing football at a very young age and was spotted by scouts of Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade at the age of eight. After joining them, the striker spent nine years in their youth setup before making his professional debut on May 28, 2014 - aged just 16 at the time.

The youngster spent two seasons in Belgrade and even became the youngest player ever to feature in the Eternal Derby before Portuguese giants Benfica signed him in 2016. The Serbian international found it tough to break into their first-team and was predominantly utilised in their reserve ranks.

He made less than five first-team appearances for them before making his move to Germany, joining Eintracht Frankfurt on-loan at the start of last season. At Frankfurt, the young forward broke his shackles and found his goalscoring touch.

In his first season, he netted nine goals in 27 appearances. As for the following campaign though, the whole world took notice of his rapid development. He has been on fire this term - scoring 25 goals across all competitions, while playing a key role in the Bundesliga side's run to the Europa League semi-finals.

His brilliant goalscoring return resulted in Frankfurt signing him on a permanent basis earlier this season, averaging an impressive 0.8 games per direct goal involvement in the Europa League and 0.7 per direct goal involvement in Germany's top-flight. The Serbian international in his two seasons with Frankfurt has racked up 74 appearances and scored 36 goals.

Player profile

Name: Luka Jovic

Date of Birth: 23rd December 1997 - aged 21

Place of Birth: Bejeljina, Bosnia, and Herzegovina - Serbian national

Height: 5ft 11in

Position: Striker

Previous Clubs: Red Star Belgrade, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt

