Luka Jovic: Player Profile - Eintracht Frankfurt 2019

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Feature
44   //    07 Apr 2019, 17:50 IST

Luka Jovic
Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is a 21-year-old centre-forward who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. He has also played for Serbia four times since his debut in June 2018, attending the World Cup with them.

Jovic is only on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica at the moment, but it's unlikely that he'll remain with the Portuguese side after his incredible performances in the Bundesliga this season. He has scored 17 goals and registered six assists in just 26 matches, putting him in second place behind Robert Lewandowski with 19 goals in the Top Scorers list.

As well as being a centre-forward, Jovic can also be utilised as a left and right winger, thanks to his speed and strength to fend off oncoming defenders. He also makes for a good target man because of his height. This versatility is part of what has hiked up his market value in recent months.

Jovic's main duty for Eintracht Frankfurt is to get in behind the defenders and latch onto either through-balls or a ball over the top. If this goes to plan, he's free to run on towards goal, which more often than not ends with him wheeling away in celebration.

As mentioned before, he has the speed to slip past the defenders and the strength to fend them off when he's in a shoulder-barging contest during his charge towards goal.

Another thing that has made Luka Jovic an asset to Frankfurt this season is his consistency. In each and every game, the Serbian always performs up top; whenever he receives the ball in the attacking third, you know he's about to do something special. The fact he's still only 21 with many years of football ahead of him is hard to believe, as you'd expect this sort of ability from an experienced forward in their peak.



Bundesliga 2018-19 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Teams Football Players Profiled
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
