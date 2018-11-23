×
Ballon d'Or News: Luka Modric is the only candidate - Mijatovic

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
16   //    23 Nov 2018, 11:51 IST

Luka Modric
Luka Modric

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid forward Predrag Mijatovic believes that Croatian star Luka Modric is the only candidate who will win the Ballon d'Or.

In case you didn't know...

The race for the Ballon d'Or has intensified as football fans are speculating that a player beside five-time winners Lione Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will take home the accolade this time around.

Besides the talismanic duo, those nominated for the award are Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Neymar, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Raphael Varane.

The heart of the matter

Former Real Madrid man has added to the speculation as he has picked Croatian captain Luka Modric as the only candidate to win the prestigious award.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Mijatovic said, "There is only one candidate for the [Ballon d'Or]: Luka Modric."

"I think he will win as he won the Player of the World Cup, the Champions League and FIFA's 'The Best' award." 

"We'll see what happens, but I think Luka has the greatest possibility of winning."

The former striker also gave his verdict on Marco Asensio's role at the club now that Ronaldo as left.

He said, "[Asensio] has a lot of talent and progression, he has highs and lows, cracking matches and others where he does not see the ball too much."

"He has to take on this weight and trust in himself, depending on his team-mates and the results, he can offer a lot more than what he is offering."

"But, he has to convince himself, he does not trust himself too much, he has to keep training."

What's next?

Only time will tell if popular favorite Luka Modric will indeed win the Ballon d'Or. The much-awaited ceremony has been scheduled to take place on December 3.



