Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United

Manchester United were inspired by Romelu Lukaku's first goal for the club on Monday.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 10:52 IST

Romelu Lukaku expressed his delight after scoring in Manchester United colours for the first time since arriving from Everton.

It was a night to remember for £75million signing Lukaku, who opened his United account in Monday's 2-1 pre-season win over MLS outfit Real Salt Lake.

After making his debut during last week's 5-2 rout of LA Galaxy, Lukaku went one step further at Rio Tinto Stadium, putting United ahead six minutes before half-time.

"Obviously, I'm here to score goals and be a focal point for the team," the Belgium international told MUTV.

"At Manchester United, we play to win. That's my first mentality when I get onto the pitch. Then everything else comes with it."

Premier League giants United did not have it all their own way after falling behind in the first half and seeing Antonio Valencia sent off with 22 minutes remaining.

Troubled by RSL's pace, United conceded in the 23rd minute before Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalised six minutes later.

Mkhitaryan then turned provider for Lukaku as United ended the match with 10 men after Valencia was bizarrely shown a straight red card for a tackle from behind – the referee had initially awarded a foul before consulting manager Jose Mourinho.

"I feel really well. Pre-season has been going really well for us," Lukaku said. "We've been working really well to prepare for the season ahead. The competition is there. Everyone is working hard to have a place in the team.

"I'm delighted with another win for the team. We did well and we need to keep improving because now we are playing better opponents and we need to improve.

"This is what the manager wants, to play attractive football. Hopefully we will be prepared and ready to do the job.

"I know a lot of the lads, a lot of them are neighbours so I didn’t take time to settle in. I have been waiting for this opportunity, now I am here and it is time to work hard."